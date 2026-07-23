Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Baldwin Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BWIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Baldwin Insurance Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $41.63.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 2.80%.The company had revenue of $532.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

Further Reading

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