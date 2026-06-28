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Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its Broadcom stake by 10.8% in the first quarter, buying 13,822 more shares and bringing its total holding to 141,565 shares valued at about $43.8 million.
  • Broadcom continues to draw strong institutional and analyst support, with institutions owning 76.43% of the stock and several analysts recently raising price targets, including JPMorgan at $580 and Truist at $550.
  • The company’s fundamentals remain solid, but sentiment is mixed: Broadcom beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates with 47.9% year-over-year revenue growth, while broader AI-sector valuation concerns and recent insider selling may weigh on shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Broadcom.

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: OpenAI and Broadcom unveiled “Jalapeño,” a custom AI accelerator built for LLM inference, reinforcing Broadcom’s growing role in AI chip design and improving revenue visibility as deployment is expected in late 2026. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted the Jalapeño AI accelerator as a sign that Broadcom is expanding its custom AI silicon roadmap, which could strengthen its position in high-margin AI infrastructure sales. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view Broadcom as a favored long-term AI chip stock, with strong buy ratings reinforcing confidence in the company’s AI and networking growth outlook. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: A market note suggested investors may want to “buy the chip dip” and avoid hyperscalers for now, which is supportive for semiconductor names like Broadcom but does not specifically change AVGO’s fundamentals. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader AI-sector selloff headlines are weighing on sentiment across major tech leaders, suggesting valuation concerns may continue to pressure Broadcom despite its strong fundamentals. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued that Broadcom and Marvell may face a “dangerous valuation gap,” which could raise investor concern that AVGO’s premium pricing is getting stretched. Article Title

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $365.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.66 and a 1-year high of $495.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 17,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.12, for a total transaction of $6,077,591.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,932 shares in the company, valued at $23,215,975.84. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $493.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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