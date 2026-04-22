Financial Plan Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in BNY $BK

Financial Plan Inc. bought a new position in BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,297 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,454,116,000 after buying an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,076,729 shares of the bank's stock worth $771,080,000 after buying an additional 6,119,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,483,889 shares of the bank's stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,663 shares of the bank's stock worth $438,418,000 after buying an additional 906,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of BNY by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,483,240 shares of the bank's stock worth $288,279,000 after buying an additional 317,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,857,487. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $719,545.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,569.18. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,091 shares of company stock worth $6,568,423. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on BNY from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore set a $136.00 target price on BNY in a research note on Friday. Finally, New Street Research set a $143.00 target price on BNY in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNY has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BK

BNY Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BK opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $120.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.41. BNY has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BNY will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BNY's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY (NYSE:BK - Free Report).

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