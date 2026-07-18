Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Buys Shares of 19,131 Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,131 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,023 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $160,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,525,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 607,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 175,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 59,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,919,700. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,175,930.53. This trade represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 1.8%

KLIC stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.16%.The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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