Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 249.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,853 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned $550 billion U.S. investment program , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Article Title

JPMorgan was named in Reuters reports as a potential participant in financing Japan’s planned , which could create additional fee and lending opportunities for the bank. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a Buy rating and a $384 price target , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Article Title

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with KBW initiating a rating and a , citing JPMorgan’s strong capital position, diversified revenue streams, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: A separate note said JPMorgan may be about 4% undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Article Title

A separate note said JPMorgan may be about based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, pointing to continued strength in capital markets and debt underwriting. Positive Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring banks over volatile tech stocks also supported the group. Article Title

Financial stocks broadly moved higher during afternoon trading, and sector rotation commentary from Jim Cramer favoring also supported the group. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Article Title

Jamie Dimon gave multiple interviews warning that markets are underestimating geopolitical, fiscal, and bond-market risks, and said he would not be buying stocks or long-term Treasurys at current levels. Those remarks may temper enthusiasm, but they also reinforce his reputation for caution rather than signaling a JPMorgan-specific problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing jobs in some JPMorgan units, but framed it as a way to protect margins and improve efficiency rather than a direct earnings threat. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s repeated warnings about geopolitics, U.S. debt, and bond-market risks could make some investors more cautious about the broader banking and market outlook. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $356.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of JPM opened at $344.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $351.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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