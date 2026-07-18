Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Makes New Investment in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,300 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotia dropped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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