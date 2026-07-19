Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Sells 123,924 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 123,924 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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