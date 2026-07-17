Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Takes $10.87 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,866,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,626,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of RTX by 24,730.9% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 10,102,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,852,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,922,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,950 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of RTX by 1,545.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,723,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,402,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

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RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $194.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.28 and a 200 day moving average of $191.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $261.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.56 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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