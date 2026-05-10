Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,755 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 3.6% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,998,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,431,322,000 after buying an additional 141,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,621,297 shares of the company's stock worth $2,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 303,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health by 24.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 25.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,292,029,000 after purchasing an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,488 shares of the company's stock worth $839,300,000 after purchasing an additional 484,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELV

More Elevance Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. A Look At Elevance Health (ELV) Valuation After Q1 Beat And Raised EPS Guidance

Elevance beat first-quarter expectations and raised EPS guidance, which is helping support investor confidence in the company’s near-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year.

Zacks Research lifted FY2026 EPS estimates to $26.79 from $25.53, matching the consensus estimate and signaling stronger expected earnings this year. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also raised FY2027 EPS estimates to $28.51 from $28.40, and increased its Q2 2027 forecast to $7.23 from $7.20, suggesting analysts still see healthy longer-term profitability.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average is $332.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $424.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Elevance Health's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

See Also

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