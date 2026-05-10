Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. trimmed its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 59,432 shares during the quarter. GXO Logistics makes up about 2.9% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. owned 0.15% of GXO Logistics worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the second quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 177.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company's stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts: Sign Up

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.4%

GXO stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $71.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut GXO Logistics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GXO Logistics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GXO Logistics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GXO Logistics wasn't on the list.

While GXO Logistics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here