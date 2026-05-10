Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Sells 6,859 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up 2.5% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $99,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $50,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 163,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,719,286.92. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,230 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $360.33 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.52 and a 12-month high of $367.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $308.79 and a 200-day moving average of $241.16. The company has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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