First American Financial Corporation $FAF Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 6,498.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,042 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 40,420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 4,485,375.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,786,263 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $355,508,000 after buying an additional 5,786,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First American Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,391,185 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $269,799,000 after buying an additional 97,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,415,825 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 109,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First American Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,179 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.27. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. First American Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First American Financial from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First American Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First American Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting First American Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts slightly raised their Q2 2027 earnings estimate, suggesting some improvement in longer-term profitability expectations.

Analysts slightly raised their Q2 2027 earnings estimate, suggesting some improvement in longer-term profitability expectations. Neutral Sentiment: First American Financial’s upcoming Q2 earnings report is the next major catalyst investors are watching. What to expect from First American Financial’s (FAF) Q2 earnings

First American Financial’s upcoming Q2 earnings report is the next major catalyst investors are watching. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered several earnings estimates for First American Financial, including FY2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, FY2027, and FY2028, which may weigh on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy sold 6,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $468,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,854.16. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 5,823 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $399,632.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,033,850.05. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company's title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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