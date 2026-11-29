State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF - Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,398,477 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 3,380,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.33% of First American Financial worth $208,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 70.7% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at First American Financial

In other news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,639.12. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE FAF opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Corporation will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First American Financial's payout ratio is 34.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First American Financial from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Research cut First American Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation provides title insurance, settlement and related services for residential and commercial real estate transactions. Its offerings include title searches and policies, escrow and closing services, and support for mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, property owners and developers. The company also provides property data, analytics and technology services, along with specialty insurance products such as home warranty plans. Its business is primarily focused on the United States, with operations and services in selected international markets.

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