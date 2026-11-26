State Street Corp reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,417 shares of the bank's stock after selling 207,043 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.85% of First Citizens BancShares worth $431,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 153 shares of the bank's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 959 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 149 shares of the bank's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66 shares of the bank's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the bank's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company's stock.

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First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $2,153.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $2,182.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,078.70. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,759.27 and a 1 year high of $2,429.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $55.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $46.18 by $9.19. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 205.80 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares's previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

First Citizens BancShares announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 23rd that permits the company to buy back $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings raised First Citizens BancShares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,430.00 to $2,730.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,368.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 30,000 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $520,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $136,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $292,950. This represents a 31.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company's stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares is a bank holding company headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the parent of First Citizens Bank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, payment services, and wealth management, to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Founded in 1898 as the Bank of Smithfield, the company grew from its North Carolina roots into a banking organization serving customers across the United States. Its operations include First Citizens Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, which became part of the company after it acquired substantially all of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits and loans from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2023.

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