First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,633 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the bank's stock worth $69,324,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 71.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 392 shares of the bank's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 241 shares of the bank's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 31.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the bank's stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 528 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,813.37 per share, with a total value of $957,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $116,237,017. The trade was a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,190 shares of company stock worth $12,573,868. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler set a $2,050.00 price target on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $2,154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,258.85.

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First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $2,160.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $1,623.76 and a one year high of $2,237.82. The company's fifty day moving average price is $2,064.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,017.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $57.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $56.68. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 177.18 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

First Citizens BancShares News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Citizens BancShares this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Citizens BancShares reported Q2 2026 earnings of $57.09 per share, far above Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $2.24 billion also beat estimates, signaling much stronger-than-expected profitability. First Citizens BancShares Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

First Citizens BancShares reported Q2 2026 earnings of $57.09 per share, far above Wall Street expectations, and revenue of $2.24 billion also beat estimates, signaling much stronger-than-expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on FCNCA to $2,450 from $2,350, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a neutral rating. Benzinga

JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on FCNCA to $2,450 from $2,350, suggesting additional upside even though it kept a neutral rating. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, underscoring ongoing shareholder returns and financial stability. First Citizens BancShares Declares Dividends

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $2.10 per share, underscoring ongoing shareholder returns and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed 0 shares sold short and a 0.0-day short-interest ratio, so the update does not provide a meaningful new signal for the stock. First Citizens BancShares stock page

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is the bank holding company for First Citizens Bank, a full‑service commercial bank headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company traces its roots to a community bank founded in 1898 and has grown into a diversified financial services organization that operates through its banking subsidiary to serve retail, commercial and institutional clients.

First Citizens offers a broad suite of banking products and services, including consumer and business deposit accounts, commercial and industrial lending, real estate and mortgage lending, treasury and cash management, and specialized lending solutions.

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