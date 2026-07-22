First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 740,088 Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 740,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,645,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Kraft Heinz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 23.05%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is currently -32.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Diana Frost sold 18,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $426,471.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,474.35. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kraft Heinz from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

Kraft Heinz News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraft Heinz this week:

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraft Heinz, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraft Heinz wasn't on the list.

While Kraft Heinz currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here