First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 6,715 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,784 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 3.3% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Datadog from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.24, for a total value of $13,868,322.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 509,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,142,238.20. This trade represents a 9.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. The trade was a 45.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,396,309 shares of company stock valued at $317,712,002. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Read More

Multiple analysts raised their price targets on Datadog, including Citizens JMP to $311, Wells Fargo to $295, and Oppenheimer to $300, all while maintaining bullish ratings. Positive Sentiment: JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Article Title

JMP Securities said infrastructure software remains in a stronger position than application software and called Datadog a top performer in its coverage, reinforcing optimism around the company’s cloud monitoring business. Neutral Sentiment: Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Article Title

Datadog has surged sharply year to date, which has led some analysts to say the stock may have less room to run and could be vulnerable if upcoming results disappoint. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Article Title

Morgan Stanley said sentiment across software stocks has become too negative, suggesting some names could rebound, but the call was broad-based rather than specific to Datadog. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also digesting a headline noting that DDOG stock fell in the latest session, reflecting some profit-taking after its recent rally. Article Title

Datadog Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $278.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.52, a PEG ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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