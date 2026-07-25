First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $393,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,284 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 123,158 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,589 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 380,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 266,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $31.79 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 49.64%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.86.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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