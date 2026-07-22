First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 27,222 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,323 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 27,222 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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