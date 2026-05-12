First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,924 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,443,391 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $391,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 284,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 244.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,177,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 147,521 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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