First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,915 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $16,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $5,018,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,456 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $603,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1,096.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 22,453 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $866,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,308,279.39. This represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Wilcox sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $2,616,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,724,688.28. This trade represents a 60.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,731 shares of company stock worth $13,137,697. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.66. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.50 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kaiser Aluminum, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kaiser Aluminum wasn't on the list.

While Kaiser Aluminum currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here