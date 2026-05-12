First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753,826 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 40,551 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of ExxonMobil worth $933,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its holdings in ExxonMobil by 968.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,955.28. The trade was a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $149.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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