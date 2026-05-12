First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 121,618 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP - Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,410,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 121,618 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of BXP worth $230,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BXP by 3.2% during the third quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,401,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $564,883,000 after purchasing an additional 232,591 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BXP by 44.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,896,978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $289,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,607 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in BXP by 17.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $263,031,000 after purchasing an additional 529,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BXP by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,411,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,632,000 after purchasing an additional 127,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BXP by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $167,785,000 after purchasing an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BXP

In other BXP news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,064,392.08. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

BXP Stock Performance

BXP stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. BXP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $79.33.

BXP (NYSE:BXP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $872.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.11 million. BXP had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.09%.BXP's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. BXP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.690-1.710 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BXP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. BXP's payout ratio is currently 140.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BXP from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BXP from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of BXP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BXP presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BXP

BXP Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc NYSE: BXP is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company's portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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