First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC - Free Report) by 471.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,005,222 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 1,654,128 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $62,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor LLC now owns 2,104,558 shares of the bank's stock worth $65,915,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth $40,815,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 70.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198,858 shares of the bank's stock valued at $37,548,000 after buying an additional 496,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,781 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,481,000 after buying an additional 283,306 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 836,135 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFBC has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.33.

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First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.97 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Bancorp.'s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In related news, CEO Archie Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,758 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,862,300.94. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati-based bank holding company and the parent of First Financial Bank. Its banking roots date to 1863, when the institution that became First Financial Bank was established in Hamilton, Ohio. Through First Financial Bank, the company provides commercial and consumer banking services, including business lending, deposit accounts, residential and personal lending, treasury management, and wealth management. It serves individuals, businesses, and organizations across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois.

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