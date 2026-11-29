State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764,833 shares of the bank's stock after selling 6,747,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.73% of First Financial Bankshares worth $216,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFIN. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 252,656 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,244 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 165,410 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,409 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,477 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,380 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded First Financial Bankshares to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Financial Bankshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Denny bought 3,245 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,816.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,756.20. The trade was a 49.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $50,796.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $424,684.44. This trade represents a 13.59% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 6,565 shares of company stock worth $199,735 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.63 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a Texas-based financial holding company headquartered in Abilene. Through its banking operations, it serves individuals, businesses and communities across Texas. The company offers commercial and consumer banking services, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage lending, and cash-management services. It also provides trust, investment and wealth-management services. First Financial traces its history to 1890 and has grown as a community-focused banking organization.

See Also

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