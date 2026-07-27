First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB - Free Report) by 637.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,426 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of First Hawaiian worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,337 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the bank's stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,407 shares of the bank's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 425,079 shares of the bank's stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHB. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised First Hawaiian from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FHB

Key First Hawaiian News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Hawaiian this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Article Title

First Hawaiian reported second-quarter 2026 EPS of $0.60, ahead of the $0.58 consensus estimate, with revenue of $231.27 million also topping expectations; management also described the quarter as strong and declared a dividend. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Article Title

The company’s earnings call transcript and analyst coverage suggest the quarter largely matched or slightly exceeded Wall Street’s key metrics, reinforcing that operating performance remains stable. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Article Title

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, so it does not appear to be driving the stock move. Negative Sentiment: A class-action firm announced it is investigating First Hawaiian in connection with the merger, which may create a modest legal overhang for shares. Article Title

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $231.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Hawaiian's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is the oldest and largest bank in Hawaii, operating as the bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank. Established in 1858, the company offers a full suite of financial services to individual, business and institutional clients. Its product portfolio includes consumer and commercial lending, deposit accounts, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance, as well as wealth management and trust services.

First Hawaiian serves customers through an extensive network of branches, ATMs and digital channels across the Hawaiian Islands, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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