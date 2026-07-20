First Horizon Corp Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,551 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 5,031 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $202.81 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

View Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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