First Horizon Corp Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,104 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp's holdings in American Tower were worth $11,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $217.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $182.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from American Tower's previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. American Tower's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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