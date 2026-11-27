Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Free Report) by 3,839.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,762,362 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,717,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of First Horizon worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $747,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,739,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,612,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE FHN opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $889.18 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. First Horizon's dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on FHN. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Horizon from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on First Horizon in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.12.

Read Our Latest Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Through First Horizon Bank, it provides personal and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, cash management and other financial services for individuals, businesses and institutions. The company also offers wealth management and specialty financial services, including capital markets and mortgage-related services. Its banking network serves customers across the southeastern United States, while some specialty businesses operate more broadly.

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