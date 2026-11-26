State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR - Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,465,264 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,192,312 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.88% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $388,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,489,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,025,484 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $117,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,730,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,244,218 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,217,721 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,445,000 after acquiring an additional 259,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company's stock.

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First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FR opened at $55.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FR

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating, acquiring and developing industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution facilities and other buildings used for manufacturing and logistics. The company serves businesses that need space to store, move or produce goods, with properties in major U.S. industrial and distribution markets. First Industrial was established in 1994 and is headquartered in Chicago. Peter E. Baccile serves as the company's president and chief executive officer.

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