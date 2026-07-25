First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Free Report) by 66,462.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FIBK alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIBK

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.32 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. First Interstate BancSystem's payout ratio is 61.24%.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 12,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $458,697.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 866,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,834,624.24. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 488,359 shares in the company, valued at $17,566,273.23. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $1,161,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about First Interstate BancSystem

Here are the key news stories impacting First Interstate BancSystem this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around 4.9% . First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. annonce le versement d'un dividende le 14 août 2026

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings recap articles and the earnings call transcript are adding attention to the results, but they largely reiterate the same beat-and-dividend story rather than introducing new catalysts. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider First Interstate BancSystem, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and First Interstate BancSystem wasn't on the list.

While First Interstate BancSystem currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here