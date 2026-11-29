State Street Corp decreased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,623,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 6,878,051 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $200,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,166 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 47.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $101,628.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 484,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,229,390.76. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Scott, Jr. sold 3,108 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $118,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 77,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,950,092. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 50,858 shares of company stock worth $1,905,587 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.7%

FIBK stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.73.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.93 million. Analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. First Interstate BancSystem's dividend payout ratio is 58.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stephens increased their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $37.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial holding company whose principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The company traces its history to 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana. Its services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage lending, cash management, and wealth management. The bank serves communities across the western United States through branches and digital banking services.

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