First National Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,633 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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nVent Electric Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:NVT opened at $173.31 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research started coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised nVent Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $184.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,171,745.30. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 46,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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