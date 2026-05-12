First National Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

First National Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,139 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. MasTec makes up 0.7% of First National Advisers LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in MasTec were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,927 shares of the construction company's stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company's stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the construction company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the construction company's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

Get MasTec alerts: Sign Up

MasTec Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $420.25 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average of $268.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $320.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $347.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $433.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $3,512,759. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MasTec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MasTec wasn't on the list.

While MasTec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here