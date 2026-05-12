First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 470.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company's stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Moore sold 8,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $164,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,163.48. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Mirion Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIR opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.45 and a beta of 1.07. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The company's 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.78 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc NYSE: MIR is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company's portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion's product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mirion Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mirion Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Mirion Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here