First National Advisers LLC Takes Position in Mueller Water Products $MWA

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 132,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. First National Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MWA. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,267,340 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $58,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,801 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 945,613 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,733,000 after purchasing an additional 732,669 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,163 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 431,378 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,727,092 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,075,000 after purchasing an additional 415,654 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $295,979.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,209.97. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack purchased 25,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $739,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $33.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $31.25.

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Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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