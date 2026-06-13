First National Bank of Omaha Buys 2,274 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,213 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.25% of Littelfuse worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $34,022,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 171,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $2,198,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Williams Trading set a $520.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $472.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $426.58 and a 200-day moving average of $346.77. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -279.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $215.16 and a one year high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's payout ratio is -177.51%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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