First National Bank of Omaha Invests $7.39 Million in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 82,941 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $7,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 10.9% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE CCI opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.42 million. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle's payout ratio is currently 175.62%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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