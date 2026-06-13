First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,581 Shares of Markel Group Inc. $MKL

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Markel Group were worth $13,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $20,458,463,000 after buying an additional 10,698,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $892,496,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $581,818,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Markel Group Stock Up 908.1%

NYSE MKL opened at $1,844.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.19 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,866.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,989.99.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Brean Capital began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total transaction of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 50 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,789.19 per share, for a total transaction of $89,459.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,054.50. This represents a 10.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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