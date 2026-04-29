First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,393 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 18,732 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls' holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KGI Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,270,933.80. The trade was a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. This trade represents a 23.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1; record/ex-dividend May 8). The payout (about a 2.2% yield) increases shareholder cash return and supports income-oriented investor demand. Dividend Announcement

Board approved a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.45 per share (payable June 1; record/ex-dividend May 8). The payout (about a 2.2% yield) increases shareholder cash return and supports income-oriented investor demand. Positive Sentiment: Street commentary highlights upside: several outlets note a meaningful gap between the stock and average analyst targets (near ~20% implied upside), which can attract buyers looking for valuation-driven gains. Wall Street Upside

Street commentary highlights upside: several outlets note a meaningful gap between the stock and average analyst targets (near ~20% implied upside), which can attract buyers looking for valuation-driven gains. Positive Sentiment: Positive investor anecdotes and media mentions (including Jim Cramer coverage) and commentary on the removal of the Fed’s asset cap have supported a constructive narrative about growth potential and risk normalization for the bank. Analyst/Media Coverage

Positive investor anecdotes and media mentions (including Jim Cramer coverage) and commentary on the removal of the Fed’s asset cap have supported a constructive narrative about growth potential and risk normalization for the bank. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo expanded its consumer rewards program by adding Cathay Pacific as a transfer partner — a product/brand move that modestly improves card-rewards competitiveness but is unlikely to move fundamentals quickly. Rewards Partner

Wells Fargo expanded its consumer rewards program by adding Cathay Pacific as a transfer partner — a product/brand move that modestly improves card-rewards competitiveness but is unlikely to move fundamentals quickly. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo research flagged "spending fatigue" in debit/credit card data with recent daily card spending sharply softening — a trend that could pressure consumer loan and fee-related revenue if it persists. Spending Data

Wells Fargo research flagged "spending fatigue" in debit/credit card data with recent daily card spending sharply softening — a trend that could pressure consumer loan and fee-related revenue if it persists. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets (e.g., a modest cut noted by Keefe Bruyette & Woods tied to first-quarter net interest income dynamics), which could cap near-term upside until NII trends stabilize. Price Target Cut

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $81.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $97.76. The business's 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $251.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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