First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,939 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day moving average of $219.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $554.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. FDA Decisions Put Johnson & Johnson’s Growth And Valuation In Focus

FDA priority review and label expansion lift pipeline outlook — the FDA granted Priority Review for IMAAVY in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia and approved a supplemental NDA for CAPLYTA, broadening J&J’s late‑stage and approved drug mix and improving near‑term revenue/valuation visibility. Positive Sentiment: Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Highlights Sustained Efficacy in Vivacity-MG3 Trial

Clinical readout supports commercial potential — updated Phase 3 Vivacity‑MG3 data show sustained efficacy for IMAAVY in generalized myasthenia, strengthening the drug’s commercial case if approved and reducing clinical risk for a material growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Johnson & Johnson Appoints Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations

Orderly IR succession reduces governance risk — J&J named Ryan Koors as Vice President, Investor Relations (effective May 7), replacing Darren Snellgrove; the quick internal replacement suggests continuity in communications with investors. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27)

Analyst upgrades lift earnings outlook — Erste Group nudged up FY2026/27 EPS estimates for JNJ, signaling modestly stronger consensus fundamentals that can support multiple expansion. (Analyst note reported April 27) Neutral Sentiment: Talent move to Halozyme could be mixed — Halozyme’s appointment of a new CFO (a veteran from J&J) highlights J&J’s role as a talent source; impact on JNJ is likely neutral given the rapid IR replacement but worth watching for further departures. Halozyme Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Drive Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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