First National Trust Co Acquires 3,908 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,270 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 3.5% of First National Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Trust Co's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $104,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,922,461 shares of company stock worth $387,385,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $205.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.85 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, President Capital increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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