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First Nebraska Trust Co Takes $5.16 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Colgate-Palmolive logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • First Nebraska Trust Co. acquired 60,532 Colgate-Palmolive shares worth approximately $5.16 million, while institutional investors overall own 80.41% of the company.
  • Colgate-Palmolive reported adjusted quarterly EPS of $0.99, beating estimates of $0.95, while revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, representing a 2.3% annualized yield.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $97.82, but muted North American demand, slower organic growth and potential tariff pressure remain key risks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,159,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $91.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.36 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Trending Headlines about Colgate-Palmolive

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted/base-business EPS was $0.99, exceeding the $0.95 consensus estimate and rising from $0.92 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.9% year over year to $5.36 billion, in line with expectations. Colgate-Palmolive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved, with GAAP and base-business gross margins expanding 140 basis points to 61.5%. Productivity gains and organic sales growth helped offset increased brand investment, while Latin America led regional growth and toothpaste maintained its global leadership. Colgate Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Margins
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management reaffirmed its full-year sales forecast, with expected revenue of approximately $20.8 billion to $21.6 billion. Maintaining guidance supports stability, but the range signals limited visibility in a choppy consumer environment. Colgate-Palmolive Reaffirms Annual Sales Forecast
  • Negative Sentiment: North American demand remained muted, creating concern that the company’s strongest international performance may not fully offset weakness in its largest developed market. Investors also focused on management’s warning that new tariffs could outweigh a recent refund benefit, potentially pressuring future earnings. Colgate Warns New Tariffs Will Outweigh Recent Refund Windfall
  • Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS declined 5% to $0.86 despite the adjusted earnings beat, and organic sales growth was only 2.4%. The combination of slower underlying growth, domestic weakness and tariff risk is outweighing the quarter’s positive margin and earnings performance.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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