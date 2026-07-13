First Solar, Inc. $FSLR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,455 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock after selling 14,041 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of First Solar worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 18,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company's stock.

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First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $227.83 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.85 and a 12-month high of $320.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 18.01%. First Solar's quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $88,192.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,492.67. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 4,815 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.43, for a total value of $1,191,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,033 shares in the company, valued at $22,029,435.19. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,014,105. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Solar from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Solar from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.31.

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More First Solar News

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Benzinga report on Susquehanna price target increase

Susquehanna raised its price target on First Solar to $270 from $250 and maintained a positive rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s upside potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Zacks value stock article

Zacks highlighted First Solar as a strong value stock, which may support the longer-term investment case but is unlikely to move the shares on its own. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Newsfile class action alert

Multiple law firms issued class-action reminders and lead-plaintiff deadline alerts tied to First Solar, reinforcing legal uncertainty and potential investor concern around the company. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also tied the stock’s weakness to the earlier steep selloff and reduced 2026 guidance, which continues to hang over sentiment. PR Newswire class action alert

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc NASDAQ: FSLR is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Further Reading

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