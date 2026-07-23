First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 124,524 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY - Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,176 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 124,524 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.55% of Workday worth $183,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Workday from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Redstone set a $275.00 price objective on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 2,728 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $391,795.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 266,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,258,644.56. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $130,530.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 73,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,481,962.42. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 875,020 shares of company stock worth $113,938,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.64% of the company's stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.43. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.36 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Workday

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday launched Workday Learning, powered by Sana , now generally available as an AI-native learning experience built on Workday’s trusted data, adding another AI-focused offering that could support longer-term customer adoption and product momentum. Article Title

Workday launched , now generally available as an AI-native learning experience built on Workday’s trusted data, adding another AI-focused offering that could support longer-term customer adoption and product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Workday also announced details for Rising 2026 , its annual customer conference, highlighting new AI themes such as agentic HR and agentic finance; this reinforces the company’s AI strategy but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Article Title

Workday also announced details for , its annual customer conference, highlighting new AI themes such as agentic HR and agentic finance; this reinforces the company’s AI strategy but is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been weighed down by bearish analyst calls , including a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight and a lower price target, with concerns that AI-driven growth will ramp gradually and that Workday’s core business is still slowing. Article Title

Shares have been weighed down by , including a Morgan Stanley downgrade to Underweight and a lower price target, with concerns that AI-driven growth will ramp gradually and that Workday’s core business is still slowing. Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put option activity suggests traders are positioning for more downside, which can add to negative sentiment around the stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc NASDAQ: WDAY is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday's platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company's product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

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