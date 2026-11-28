First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report) by 649.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,141 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 173,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Revolution Medicines worth $41,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,573 shares of the company's stock worth $9,143,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 19.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company's stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anderson sold 10,143 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $1,958,004.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $836,442.32. The trade was a 70.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Kelsey sold 92,531 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $18,724,573.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 291,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,064,027.36. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 273,901 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,418 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $261.00 price objective (up from $241.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Revolution Medicines stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $187.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.44. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.31.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $197.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing targeted therapies for cancers driven by RAS pathway mutations. The company's research centers on RAS proteins and related signaling mechanisms that can promote tumor growth. Its investigational pipeline includes small-molecule RAS inhibitors, including candidates designed to target multiple RAS variants as well as specific mutations such as KRAS G12C and G12D. These medicines are being studied for potential use in solid tumors, including pancreatic, lung and colorectal cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Revolution Medicines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Revolution Medicines wasn't on the list.

While Revolution Medicines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report