First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 345,348 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. $SIGI

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381,867 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 345,348 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.31% of Selective Insurance Group worth $104,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SIGI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Amundi raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Selective Insurance Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $99.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $96.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Selective Insurance Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Selective Insurance Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Selective Insurance Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. SIGI reported EPS of $1.95 versus estimates around $1.66-$1.72, and revenue of $1.39 billion versus the $1.30 billion consensus, helped by stronger underwriting results and investment income. Article Title

SIGI reported EPS of $1.95 versus estimates around $1.66-$1.72, and revenue of $1.39 billion versus the $1.30 billion consensus, helped by stronger underwriting results and investment income. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its investment income outlook. The company increased its 2026 investment income forecast, which suggests a better earnings tailwind ahead. Article Title

The company increased its 2026 investment income forecast, which suggests a better earnings tailwind ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend announcement supports the income profile. SIGI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, keeping the stock attractive to income-focused investors.

SIGI declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, keeping the stock attractive to income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst actions were mixed. Some Zacks estimates were trimmed, while others were increased, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the strong quarter.

Some Zacks estimates were trimmed, while others were increased, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction suggests profit-taking or caution. Despite the earnings beat, the stock has declined as investors may be looking past the quarter and focusing on valuation, forward guidance, or broader insurance-sector sentiment.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company's core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Selective Insurance Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Selective Insurance Group wasn't on the list.

While Selective Insurance Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here