First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 447,393 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,282,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 447,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of ONEOK worth $206,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $586,500,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,867,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,365,304 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $835,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,089 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S raised its holdings in ONEOK by 3,538.4% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,691,433 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $124,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,945 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in ONEOK by 292.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,558,993 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $127,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.73. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $96.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.03%.The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.530-5.530 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. ONEOK's payout ratio is 76.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised ONEOK from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Freedom Capital upgraded ONEOK from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc NYSE: OKE is a publicly traded midstream energy company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The company owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, processing facilities, fractionators and storage and terminal assets. Its operations are focused on gathering, processing, transporting, fractionating and marketing NGLs and interstate natural gas, providing critical infrastructure that connects hydrocarbon production to refineries, petrochemical plants and other end markets.

ONEOK's asset base includes pipeline systems and processing plants that move and condition natural gas, along with infrastructure for the transportation, storage and fractionation of NGLs such as ethane, propane and butane.

Further Reading

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