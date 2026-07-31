First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 53,332 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,386 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,580 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported revenue of $5.442 billion, up 7.5% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share versus the $0.83 consensus estimate. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, while international growth was particularly strong in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings and product development may support longer-term growth. Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase.

Boston Scientific is pursuing a multiyear restructuring program targeting approximately $500 million in annual savings, received FDA clearance for its TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter and invested $1.5 billion in MiRus, including an option to acquire its TAVR business. The company also completed a $2 billion accelerated share repurchase. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly bullish despite lower targets. TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Boston Scientific Stock?

TD Cowen, Truist and BTIG retained “buy” ratings, while UBS reaffirmed its “buy” rating. However, their price targets were reduced to reflect more cautious near-term assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Boston Scientific is acquiring Penumbra. Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9%, with gross margin improving to 67.9%. The company will not provide full-year guidance or hold a conference call because of the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific. The deal could expand BSX’s thrombectomy and embolization portfolio, but integration and transaction costs remain factors for investors. Negative Sentiment: Lower guidance overshadowed the quarterly beat. Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus.

Boston Scientific now expects full-year adjusted EPS of $3.28–$3.32, below the prior $3.34–$3.41 range and analyst expectations of roughly $3.36. Third-quarter EPS and revenue guidance also fell short of consensus. Negative Sentiment: WATCHMAN and electrophysiology headwinds are weighing on expectations. Softer WATCHMAN demand, competition and slower EP growth prompted management to temper its outlook. The company also faces a product recall and expects restructuring costs of approximately $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast on softer Watchman device demand

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3%

BSX opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.37. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.62.

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About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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