First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630,502 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 60,674 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $82,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 95,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 83,721 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after buying an additional 928,548 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,114,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $546,072,000 after buying an additional 84,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,185,160 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,294,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $175.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.36.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $147.94 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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